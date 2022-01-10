What is the best way to watch the reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?

How can I watch the reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?

THE NEW PRINCE OF BEL-AIR is getting a makeover in 2022, with a dramatized version premiering in February.

Will Smith, the former Fresh Prince, is an executive producer on Bel-Air.

On Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, 2022, the reboot of Fresh Prince, simply titled Bel-Air, will premiere on television.

The trailer for the upcoming series, which will air exclusively on Peacock, debuted on January 10, 2022.

Viewers get a first look at the dramatic remake of the beloved comedy series from the 1990s during the three-minute preview.

“As these two worlds collide, Will must reckon with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world unlike any he’s ever known.”

The reboot was supposed to debut in 2021, but it was pushed back due to showrunner changes during production.

The first three episodes of season one will be released simultaneously, with the premiere on Super Bowl Sunday.

Then, every week, new episodes will be released.

A large number of new and familiar faces will appear in the reboot.

Will, the “fresh prince,” will be played by Jabari Bank, while Uncle Phil will be played by Adrian Holmes, and Aunt Viv will be played by Cassandra Freeman.

Through the eyes of Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, and Akira Akbar, Will’s cousins Carlton, Hilary, and Ashley will be resurrected.

Jordan L Jones (Jazz) and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa) are two of the show’s recurring characters.

The first episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired on September 10, 1990.

The sitcom ended its run on May 20, 1996, after six seasons.

Will Smith played Will, a West Philadelphia native who was sent to live with his wealthy family in Bel-Air, a posh California neighborhood.

Fresh Prince dealt with gang violence, drug use, and racism, and followed the antics of a teenage Will as he learns to survive in a new environment.

A reunion special featuring the surviving cast members aired on HBO Max in November of 2020.

After passing away in 2013, James Avery, who played the original Uncle Phil, was honored during the special.

