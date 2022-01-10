What is The Big Jubilee Lunch, and how do I plan a street party to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

What is The Big Jubilee Lunch, and how can I host a street party to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

The Queen’s 70th year on the throne will be commemorated with a four-day bank holiday celebration this summer.

In what is known as the Big Lunch, communities across the country will come together to celebrate the longest-reigning monarch.

The Eden Project’s annual Big Lunch, which began in 2009, has encouraged communities to come together and host street parties in the spirit of friendship.

Neighbors across the UK organize picnics, street lunches, barbecues, and other get-togethers every summer to get to know one another better.

People are encouraged to “share friendship, food, and fun with neighbors” during The Big Jubilee Lunch on June 5, 2022, as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In the summer of 2012, similar events were held to commemorate The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

Thousands of communities have expressed interest in participating, with over 1400 already registered.

The organizers encourage everyone to participate in the neighborhood fun, stating that it can range from “a small gathering in a garden, park, or driveway, to a larger party with trestle tables down the middle of your street.”

If you’re planning a street party to commemorate The Queen’s 70-year reign, make sure you get all of the necessary permits ahead of time.

The best way to do so is to contact your local council at least 12 weeks before the event, as the request may take some time to process.

This means contacting the council by mid-March at the latest for this year’s Jubilee lunch.

You can apply to hold a street party in England and Wales by visiting the Government’s website.

There is no need for a license if the alcohol is provided for free at the event.

Up until 11 p.m., no license is required for food, but this may change if the celebrations run late.

If you live in Scotland, the best way to get permission is to contact your local council’s Roads and Communities department.

If you live in an area where alcohol is prohibited in ‘public places,’ you and your neighbors may be forced to drink and eat on private property, such as a garden or a driveway.

Unless it’s a ‘display,’ ‘demonstration,’ ‘concert,’ or selling alcohol, the parties don’t usually require a license.

When planning a Big Lunch, the first thing to think about is the location, which can range from a back garden, park, allotment, or community centre to a road or driveway with tables…

