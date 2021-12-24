What is the cast of Scrooged like, and how can you watch it online?

Who’s in Scrooged’s cast, and where can you watch it online?

If you want to get into the holiday spirit, watch a classic Christmas movie.

Scrooged, a 1988 film, is one of many options for getting your holiday watching list started.

Scrooged is a contemporary retelling of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella A Christmas Carol.

Frank Cross, a successful television executive, is the protagonist of the film, and his ambition and cold nature drive away the people he cares about most.

Frank is visited by ghosts on Christmas Eve after firing his staff member, Eliot Loudermilk, and pushing away his lifelong love, Claire Phillips.

These visits allow him to reflect on his past mistakes and change his harsh behavior in an attempt to reclaim his life.

Scrooged’s cast includes:

Scrooged is currently unavailable for streaming on Netflix or Hulu, but it can be rented or purchased from:

If you have a subscription to fuboTV, Philo, or Pluto TV, you can also watch the movie online.

