What is the combined net worth of the Olsen twins?

How much money do the Olsen twins have?

The Olsen twins may have gotten their big break when they split the role of Michelle Tanner on the family sitcom Full House when they were nine months old, but the duo has had long, successful careers.

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen were born on June 13, 1986, in Sherman Oaks, California, and rose to fame when the hit television show Full House premiered in 1989.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the twins’ combined net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)500 million as of 2021, accumulating wealth since they began acting careers at the age of less than a year.

Full House was a huge hit, lasting eight seasons and being syndicated in 25 countries, catapulting the fraternal twins to stardom as children.

Between 1992 and 2004, Mary Kate and Ashley co-starred in 36 films together, cementing their status as child stars.

In addition to their films, they had a line of books, magazines, clothing, and shoes that helped them build their empire bit by bit.

The twins amassed approximately (dollar)137 million in wealth as a result of their involvement in the entertainment industry.

At the time, they were still teenagers.

Around 2006, the now 35-year-old child stars began to withdraw from the spotlight in favor of a career in fashion, launching their luxury label The Row.

In a 2013 interview with Allure magazine, Mary Kate admitted that she was “not great at not being able to control the end product.”

Ashley stated that she could not devote “100%” of her time to a film.

They’ve both concentrated on their fashion careers.

Mary Kate and Ashley said no to a 2016 reboot of their old show, Fuller House.

The twins released a heartfelt statement about their former co-star Bob Saget, who died on January 9th.

“Bob was the kindest, most compassionate, and most generous man I’d ever met.

We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but we are confident that he will remain by our side, gracefully guiding us as he always has,” they said in a statement.

“We are sending our condolences to his daughters, wife, and family,” they said.

