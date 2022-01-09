What is the due date for Molly Yeh’s child?

When will Molly Yeh’s baby be born?

Molly Yeh, a FOOD Network star, announced in September 2021 that she and husband Nick Hagen are expecting their second child.

Yeh filmed the most recent season of her show, Girl Meets Farm, while expecting her first child.

Yeh, 32, announced she was pregnant on Instagram in September and said her second child would arrive in February 2022.

“I was going to post a sonogram pic but this babka cross section looked just as cool and is probably just as accurate??,” she wrote in the post.

“Which is why I’m telling you… we’re expecting another human in February,” she continued.

The new baby’s name has yet to be determined.

However, according to People, Yeh’s daughter, Bernie, suggested that they name the baby Bernie as well.

“Bernie is already practicing being a big sister with her Cabbage Patch doll, and she’s doing fantastic! She keeps suggesting that we name the new baby Bernie, so we’re still brainstorming names,” the Food Network star revealed.

On January 7, 2022, Yeh updated her Instagram followers on the new season of her show as well as her growing baby bump.

“New year, new season of (hashtag)girlmeetsfarm!” Yeh captioned a photo of herself holding a clapperboard.

“See you sunday at 11am10c on @foodnetwork for miso salmon grain bowls (xtra mayo and arare plz! ), english muffin jam rolls, seedy feta crackers with harissa carrot dip (inspired by zingerman’s carrot top! ), black sesame buckeyes, and a fast growing belly!!!” the post concluded.

Yeh told People that she had nausea in the first trimester of her pregnancy, but it has since gone away.

She also mentioned that she has a big appetite.

“There aren’t enough hard-boiled eggs and chicken caesar salad wraps in the world to satisfy my hunger these days,” she said.

Yeh married Nick Hagen in 2014, and they have a two-year-old daughter named Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hage, whom they affectionately refer to as Bernie.

Bernie was born in May of this year.

Hagen’s ancestors left him a farm, which is where the couple married and now lives.

Yeh cooks with mostly farm-fresh ingredients.

They met as members of an orchestra at the Julliard School, where they were both music majors at the time.

Hagen was a trombone player, and Yeh was a percussionist.

Molly on the Range: Recipes and Stories from an Unlikely Life on a Farm, Yeh’s first book, was published in 2006.

In 2017, the cookbook earned her the IACP Judges’ Choice Cookbook Award.

Girl Meets Farm, her new show, premiered…

