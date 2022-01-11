What is the estimated net worth of Crystal Hefner?

HUGH Hefner is best known for co-founding Playboy magazine.

Crystal Harris was his most recent wife.

Crystal Hefner – formerly Harris – is a model and television personality who was born on April 29, 1986.

She is best known for being the widow of Hugh Hefner, whom she married in 2012 and married until his death in 2017.

He’s married three times now.

She was named Playboy magazine’s “Co-ed of the Week” for the week of October 30, 2008.

In April 2010, Harris signed a recording deal with Organica Music Group, a Universal Music Group company led by record producer Michael Blakey.

Harris and Vanessa Bryce, the owner of Veve Glamor Swimwear in Australia, collaborated on a swimsuit collection in 2012.

In 2016, Harris revealed on social media that she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease and toxic mold before learning that her problems were also caused by “breast implant illness.”

She claimed the implants gave her “brain fog” and “chronic exhaustion,” but she had them removed.

She revealed on Instagram on January 10 that her attitude toward her time as a Playboy Playmate has changed.

“As most of you know, I grew my following during my “Playboy” years,” she wrote beneath a photograph of herself.

Certain photos gain a lot of attention quickly.

In a nutshell, sex sells.

“…I purged my body of all fakes and deleted all of my old photos.

I’m more open and vulnerable, and I have a stronger sense of self-identity.

“I’m the one who owns me.”

When Hugh Hefner died, his net worth was estimated to be between (dollar)15 million and (dollar)45 million.

At the time of his death, he no longer owned the Playboy Mansion and had no rights to the Playboy brand.

According to Us Weekly, Harris’ prenuptial agreement prevented her from inheriting Hefner’s fortune after his death.

His fortune was split between his four children, a university, and a number of charities.

Regardless, Harris was left with a Hollywood property he had bought for her.

In 2019, she sold it for (dollar)5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Hefner and Harris first met at a Playboy Mansion Halloween party in 2008.

At the time, Harris was 22 years old and Hefner was 82.

After that, the two began dating, and Harris joined the cast of The Girls Next Door, a reality show about Hefner’s girlfriends who lived next door to him.

In the year 2010, Hefner and his…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.