What is the height and net worth of Robin Roberts?

Good Morning America’s three main anchors are George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Robin Roberts.

Roberts joined Good Morning America as a co-anchor in 2005, and her fame has only grown since then.

In a Facebook post in 2013, the 5’10 telecaster admitted to being gay while also acknowledging her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign.

Roberts and Laign met through mutual friends, according to CNN.

Roberts and Amber have been together for nearly 16 years, but they have yet to marry.

The couple will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary on July 26, 2020.

Roberts switched seats for the GMA host chair after serving as an ESPN anchor from 1990 to 2005.

Roberts has emerged as one of the GMA team’s brightest stars since her time on the ABC show.

Roberts has a (dollar)45 million net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Roberts is the highest-paid GMA host, with a yearly salary of (dollar)18 million.

Stephanopoulos and Strahan, Robert’s other co-anchors, make (dollar)15 million and (dollar)17 million, respectively.

As the next celebrity guest to host Jeopardy!, Robin Roberts has stepped up to the plate.

From July 19 to July 23, 2021, the GMA host assumed hosting duties.

Roberts joins a long list of celebrities who have hosted the game show in recent years.

The influx of guest hosts comes on the heels of Alex Trebek’s death.

On Monday, December 27, Roberts will co-anchor the ABC special The Year: 2021.

Michael Strahan, David Muir, Lara Spencer, George Stephanopoulos, Tamron Hall, and others will co-host the special.

