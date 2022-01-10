What is the HFPA, and why was the Golden Globes show canceled by NBC?

Since 1944, THE GOLDEN GLOBES has been one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

The 2022 Golden Globe Awards will not be broadcast, NBC announced on Monday, May 10, 2021.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association was founded in 1943 and is responsible for the annual Golden Globe Awards.

The non-profit organization is made up of a number of journalists and photographers who cover the entertainment industry as well as US interests for media outlets mostly outside the US.

The HFPA has 90 members from 55 different countries.

For months, the HFPA has been chastised for alleged lack of diversity and ethical failures among its ranks.

Due to the HFPA’s lack of diversity, NBC decided to stop streaming the award show.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement.

“However, change of this magnitude necessitates time and effort, and we believe the HFPA requires more time to get it right.

“As a result, the 2022 Golden Globes will not be broadcast on NBC.”

The decision was made after the Los Angeles Times published a story in February 2021 citing a lack of Black writers among the 87 Los Angeles-based foreign media journalists.

The Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, and will not be televised, nor will there be an audience or a red carpet event.

The Golden Globes winners will be announced via the award ceremony website and social media profiles in 2022, rather than being streamed.

The ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, and will be hosted by the HFPA.

While NBC explained why the show was canceled, the HFPA stated that the measurements are being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The HFPA stated in a statement that “health and safety remain a top priority.”

“On January 9th, there will be no audience, and the following precautions will be taken for select members and grantees who will be in the room: proof of vaccination and booster shot, as well as a negative PCR test within 48 hours, are required for entry; all guests will be masked and socially distanced at all times while inside the ballroom; and there will be no red carpet.”

The HFPA continued in their statement, “Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled their bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership, and more.”

“The HFPA recently welcomed its largest and most diverse class to date, with 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden…

