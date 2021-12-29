What is the identity of Ash Kaashh?

What is the name of the character Ash Kaashh?

ASH Kaashh is one of America’s hottest young influencers.

Here’s all you need to know about the social media sensation.

Ash Kaashh is a Chicago, Illinois native who was born on January 9, 1998.

She is a well-known TikTok and Only Fans user, as well as a model, social media influencer, and professional nail artist.

Her Instagram account has a following of over two million people.

She can be found at @ash.kaashh, where she regularly uploads multiple photos.

She also has a Twitter account with the same name, where her 621,000 followers are regularly updated on her lavish lifestyle.

According to exactnetworth.com, her net worth at the time of writing was estimated to be (dollar)800,000.

In 2018, Ash declared her intention to become a millionaire on Instagram for the first time.

Simultaneously, she started her own nail company, Heaven Sent Nails, before collaborating with a number of brands, including Fashion Nover.

In addition, rapper 1nonly made a song about the influencer called Ash Kaashh.

On YouTube, the song, which is about a allegedly leaked sex tape, has over six million views.

Ash has kept her personal life private, but she has liked and shared a number of tweets that suggest she is dating someone.

“If you’ve been dating a man for more than a year and he ain’t taken you anywhere tropical then baby that ain’t yo man,” she wrote on May 3, 2021.

My boyfriend is truly my best friend.”

“I’m not sure how I’ll react if a man cheats on me, but if I love him, I guess I’ll have to go insane, like in First 48 Crazy or Snapped?”

Later that month, however, fans were thrown into a frenzy when a false rumour about her death surfaced.

After a picture went viral showing her Instagram being memorialized, the false rumour began circulating on social media.

“Remembering Ashley,” was written on the picture.

The rumor was later debunked when her official account resumed normal operations.

It’s unclear who posted the photo or how it went viral on social media.