What Is the Most Popular ‘West Side Story’ Song?

Several iconic musical moments stem from the Broadway production of West Side Story, whether it’s the Jets and Sharks or Mara and Tony singing.

Some of the songs went on to gain international acclaim, with some being featured in television shows and receiving millions of Spotify plays.

Here’s everything we know about the most well-known West Side Story songs.

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story is finally out in theaters, reintroducing the world to Mara and Tony’s whirlwind romance.

Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort play the lead roles in West Side Story, and they perform iconic songs from the Broadway original.

The official West Side Story soundtrack was released ahead of the theatrical release of the film.

This meant that fan favorites like “America,” “Maria,” and “The Dance at the Gym: Mambo” had to be re-recorded.

West Side Story received several Tony Award nominations for its stage production, including one for Best Musical.

The film adaptation received positive feedback, particularly for its musical numbers.

“I Feel Pretty” is the track with the most Spotify plays from the 1961 motion picture soundtrack.

Since its release, it has received over 3 million streams.

After her magical encounter with Tony, Mara performs this song.

It features other members of the female ensemble and has been featured in several commercials and even the TV show Glee for the song “I Feel PrettyUnpretty” since its release.

The song “Tonight, Tonight,” performed by Elgort and Zegler as Tony and Mara, has the most Spotify streams in the 2021 adaptation of this musical.

This could be due to the fact that the track was released before the official soundtrack.

It was also shown in an official trailer for the film.

Original songs aren’t included in this film musical because it’s based on the Broadway production.

According to Zegler, however, the story differs slightly from that of the 1961 film.

During an interview with Town and Country, Zegler said, “We’re not trying to recreate the 1961 film frame for frame.”

“That movie exists as this incredible piece of pop culture that everyone has seen and been influenced by in some way.”

“I don’t think any of us would ever attempt to duplicate that.”

“That film, and the musical in general, is such a cultural phenomenon,” she continued.

“I believe the way Steven and Tony presented it to everyone…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.