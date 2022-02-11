What is the name of Anderson Cooper’s son, Wyatt?

Anderson Cooper and his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani have a son named Wyatt.

Wyatt Morgan Cooper weighed 7 pounds and 2 ounces when he was born via surrogate in April of 2020.

On April 30, 2020, Anderson Cooper announced that he had become a father live on the air.

In an Instagram post, the commentator showed off his child.

“My name is Wyatt Cooper, and I’m here to help you.”

He has only been alive for three days.

Cooper wrote, “He is named after my father, who died when I was ten years old.”

“I hope I can be half as good as he was as a father.”

Cooper revealed that he became a father through surrogacy.

“As a gay kid, I never imagined it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful to everyone who helped pave the way, as well as the doctors, nurses, and everyone else involved in my son’s birth,” Cooper wrote.

“Most of all, I’m grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt and gave birth to him after lovingly and tenderly watching over him.”

“What she, and all surrogates, give to families who can’t have children, is an extraordinary blessing.”

Cooper shared an Instagram photo of Wyatt watching his father host Jeopardy! just before his first birthday.

“Wyatt has never watched television before, and he probably won’t for a long time, but apparently he caught a glimpse of me on @Jeopardy!” Cooper wrote on Twitter.

“Being a guest host and paying tribute to (hashtag)AlexTrebek while also raising money for @hashaiti was a dream come true.”

Cooper is raising Wyatt with the help of his former business partner, Benjamin Maisani.

The couple began dating in 2009 and were married for nine years before announcing their split in 2018.

“Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago,” Cooper told ET online at the time of the breakup. “We are still family to each other, and love each other very much.”

They made the decision to raise Wyatt together.

“Even though we’re no longer together, Maisani will be a co-parent to Wyatt,” Cooper said.

“He’s a part of my family, and I want him to be a part of Wyatt’s as well.”

Anderson announced the birth of another son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, on February 10, 2022.

On his CNN show, Anderson Cooper 360, he made the announcement.

Anderson also revealed that he and his ex-partner Benjamin Maisani will be raising Wyatt and Sebastian.

“Wyatt calls me ‘daddy,’ and Benjamin calls me ‘papa.’ We’re a family,” he explained.

Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, who will be given the last name Maisani-Cooper…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.