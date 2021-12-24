What is the name of Bradley Walsh’s daughter, Hayley Walsh, and when will she give birth?

What is the name of Bradley Walsh’s daughter, Hayley Walsh, and when is she due to give birth?

HAYLEY Walsh is the famous TV host, actor, and presenter Bradley Walsh’s daughter.

Bradley’s firstborn child, Hayley, is now expecting her first child!

Hayley is a Hertfordshire native who is 39 years old.

She has a pet dog named Ned, which she frequently shows off on Instagram with her boyfriend.

She has two accounts on Instagram.

One is for personal use, in which she shares photos of her family, and the other is for professional use.

While Hayley and her partner Tom kept their baby’s birth a secret from the public eye, proud grandfather Bradley was eager to share the news.

Bradley announced in November that Hayley had given birth to a healthy baby girl.

“I am a grandfather!” Bradley told Saga magazine. “My daughter and her husband Tom have a baby boy who is about to turn five months old.”

“It’s been difficult because no one was able to see their grandchildren during the lockdown.”

FaceTime, thank God, has kept people in touch.”

“I’m going to be a brilliant grandfather because I’ve got this trick,” the ecstatic actor added.

“When the baby becomes a toddler, make sure you spend plenty of time with them, feeding them ice cream and Coca-Cola, and then hand them back at just the right time, telling your children, ‘There you are, that’s what you were like.'”

Hayley has kept her relationship a closely guarded secret.

She is in a relationship with a man named Tom, but we don’t know much about him because her social media is private.

He is thought to be living with the blonde beauty in Hertfordshire.

Hayley, unlike the rest of her family, has avoided following in her father’s and brother’s footsteps into show business.

Hayley is a MAR Reflexologist, which means she can help you with your feet.

Reflexology is a type of massage that she learned at the London School of Reflexology.