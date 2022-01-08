What is the name of Declan Donnelly’s wife, Ali Astall, and how many kids do they have?

ALI Astall is a talent manager and the wife of Declan Donnelly, the star of I’m A Celebrity.

Here’s everything we know about Dec’s special lady.

Ali Astall was born on December 18, 1978 in Newcastle, Australia.

She’s a talent manager who was Dec’s manager for over a decade before they met.

Together with Ant McPartlin’s new wife Anne-Marie Corbett, the mother-of-one works for celebrity agency James Grant Management.

She works with a number of celebrities, including Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby, in addition to Ant and Dec.

Despite the fact that Ali has been in the spotlight since her relationship with Dec began, she prefers to avoid it.

Ali was there to support her husband when he hosted Saturday Night Takeaway for the first time on March 31, 2019.

Ali and Dec had already known each other for a decade when they married in 2015.

“We always hung out,” the TV presenter said of their relationship to the Daily Express.

“When she and I were both single, we’d go out for dinner on Valentine’s Day.”

“We went out as a couple last year.

Because we’ve worked together for so long, it was a little strange.”

In 2014, the couple began dating.

Dec and Ali married in a small ceremony in Newcastle, North East England in 2015.

Ant, his co-host, served as best man, and 200 guests, including Tess Daly and Marvin and Rochelle Humes, watched them exchange vows.

To commemorate their two-year anniversary, the smitten television host shared never-before-seen wedding photos with his wife.

“Thank you for all the anniversary wishes,” he tweeted.

Mrs. D and I appreciate them; it’s hard to believe it was two years ago today.

x Big D.”

Dec and Ali’s child is two years old.

In March 2018, Ali announced her pregnancy, and their daughter was born on September 1, 2018.

Isla Elizabeth Anne Donnelly is the name of the couple’s daughter.

They wanted to keep it a secret until Ali was past the 12-week mark, according to a close source who spoke to The Sun.

“Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning,” the new father wrote on Twitter.

“Both mother and daughter are doing well, and Dad is completely smitten! D x.”