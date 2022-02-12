What is the name of Denise Richards’ daughter, Sami?

Who is Sami Richards, Denise Richards’ daughter?

SAMI Sheen is the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, and she is well-known for expressing her emotions in the media.

In the media, she has sparked debate about how she felt about staying with her mother.

Sami Sheen was born on March 9, 2004, in Los Angeles, California, to Hollywood stars Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen.

Sami Sheen made headlines after complaining about feeling trapped at her mother’s house, Denise Richard’s, and claiming that she “finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening.”

Furthermore, Sami recently made headlines when her mother expressed her sadness over her and Sami’s strained relationship.

Denise and Charlie, Sami’s parents, married in 2002 and were divorced in 2005.

Denise was taken aback on October 6, 2021, when a California judge ruled that Charlie would not be paying any child support.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a judge in Los Angeles County court decided on August 1, 2018 to reduce Charlie’s child support to zero dollars per month.

Denise, 50, was surprised by the judge’s decision, according to a source close to her.

“Charlie filed two years ago and kept pushing the court date back, so Denise was surprised that it happened yesterday while she was out of town filming,” the source said.

She’d been caught off guard.”

Denise is worth approximately (dollar)12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her early modeling career, as well as her appearances in shows and movies, are known to be her sources of income.

Wild Things, Starship Troopers, and The World Is Not Enough were among her most well-known roles.

She also became a member of the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She did, however, leave the show after two seasons in 2020.

