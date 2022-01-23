What is the name of Devanne Villarreal, Davante Adams’s wife?

Who is Devanne Villarreal, Davante Adams’s wife?

Davante Adams was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, and he has since established himself as one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets, earning him multiple Pro Bowl appearances.

Many fans are curious about the wideout’s personal life now that he’s become such a star on the football field.

More about Adams’ family, including his wife Devanne Villarreal, can be found here.

Villarreal was born to Gustavo Villareal and Barbara Davis in Salinas, California, in 1993.

Her mother, a former fitness model, is Caucasian, and her father is Mexican.

Villarreal attended Fresno State after graduating from Everett Alvarez High School, where she met Adams.

She was by his side on draft day when cameras cut to his family’s reaction, and the two had been dating for several years.

In the Bahamas, Adams proposed to Villarreal in 2017.

He caught her off guard when he told her they were going there for a photo shoot.

She wrote on Instagram, “Thought we were just doing a casual photo shoot… little did I know he had a bigger plan.”

“Davante devised the most flawless, inventive, heartfelt, and breathtaking proposal.”

Adams married Villarreal in Pebble Beach, California, in 2018.

Adams wore a classic black coat with tails, while the bride wore a strapless white satin gown with a cathedral veil.

Several of Adams’ Packers teammates, as well as former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr, were in attendance.

The couple went on their honeymoon to Santorini, Greece, after saying “I do.”

Despite his celebrity, Villarreal gushed that Adams hasn’t changed and is still the same person she met and fell in love with.

She told Bleacher Report that he “doesn’t act like a celebrity.”

“He’s the same Davante as always.”

Villarreal and Adams are the proud parents of a daughter.

“My life has been full of blessings…happy to announce the biggest one yet,” Adams wrote on July 4, 2019.

“Baby Girl Adams? (hashtag)TheAdamsFamily is getting a little bigger this September! Can’t wait to meet our baby girl,” Villarreal wrote on Instagram alongside a video.

Their child,…

