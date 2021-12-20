What is the name of Jamie Oliver’s wife, Jools?

Who is Jools, Jamie Oliver’s wife?

JAMIE OLIVER has been married to Jools since they were teenagers, and they are frequently seen by the Naked Chef’s side.

They have five children together, and she has appeared with them on Jamie’s TV shows in recent years, as well as in his recent family cooking book, Together.

Prior to marrying her long-term partner Jamie, Jools was Juliette Norton.

Her nickname, Jools, has always been a better fit for her.

The 46-year-old is a regular Instagrammer and posts regular updates about her home and family life at @joolsoliver, in addition to being a mother to five children.

In the fashion store Next, Jools has a clothing line called Little Bird.

@juniormagazineonline has named her the “Best British Children’s Fashion Brand.”

Jamie took to Instagram to express his pride, writing: “I’m so proud of her.

The collections keep getting better and better; they’re upbeat, nostalgic, entertaining, affordable, and well-made.

“I think it’s fantastic! And I’m so proud that they’ve been recognized so soon after their relaunch; it’s just phenomenal. well done, love, Jamie oxxx.”

Jamie and Jools met as children in Essex and are childhood sweethearts.

Petal Blossom, Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, Buddy Bear, and River Rocket are their five children, who were born in 2000.

“21 exciting, happy, fun wonderful years married to my best friend,” Jules wrote on the occasion of the couple’s 21st wedding anniversary.

“We were supposed to renew our wedding vows this summer, but that can wait! We’ve been married for 21 years, but we’ve been together for 28 years, my first true love [sic]!”

“We have created five wonderful children and lost our five little stars in the sky,” she said, referring to her heartbreaking miscarriages.

“I appreciate how much you care about me.”

We finished it, and now we’ll move on to chapter x.”

They met when they were both 17 years old, and she previously revealed that he went out of his way to woo her.

She shared on Instagram that she discovered a stack of love letters he wrote to her when she was a teen and went to Japan for three months.

“When I was 17, I worked in Tokyo for three months, and Jamie never failed to send me a letter or fax!” she said.

“These are only half of them… only the best and happiest memories came flooding back.”

In 2019, the Olivers left their plush Hampstead Heath home in North London.

They currently reside in Finchingfield, Essex, in a country mansion.

Spains Hall, a £6 million 16th century mansion, is on the market.

It’s situated on…

