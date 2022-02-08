What is the name of Lesley Stahl’s husband?

LESLEY STAHL is an American journalist who has worked as a print reporter and a cable news anchor in the United States.

Stahl, who has worked as a correspondent for 60 Minutes for over 50 years, has been a voice in political reporting.

In 1964, Lesley Stahl married Jeff Gordon for the first time.

The New York Times published a blurb about the reporter’s first wedding, which described the ceremony and the bridal party.

Three years later, Gordon and Stahl divorced.

Stahl remarried in 1977, to reporter and screenwriter Aaron Latham.

Taylor, the couple’s only child, was born to them.

Stahl attended Wheaton College and Columbia University after being born in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Her coverage of the Watergate scandal propelled her to national prominence as a journalist.

From 1983 to 1991, she was a full-time correspondent on 60 Minutes, where she moderated the political punditry program Face the Nation.

In 2020, she had an odd and combative interview with former President Donald Trump, during which Trump stormed out due to a perceived lack of fairness.

Stahl revealed during a 60 Minutes lead-in that she had been hospitalized for a serious case of COVID-19.

“This brave army in scrubs and masks wasn’t just going about their business.

“They were on a mission, responding to a call,” she explained.

In the animated children’s film Madagascar 2: Escape 2 Africa, Stahl voiced a newscaster.

Aaron Latham has penned a number of films.

Aaron Latham has three screenwriting credits, according to IMDb.

In 1993, he co-wrote The Program with David S Ward, a sports drama.

The film starred James Caan as a football coach and Halle Berry as a student, both of whom were newcomers at the time.

Other screen credits for Latham stem from articles he wrote that were optioned for films.

For Rolling Stone magazine, Latham wrote a series of articles about the thriving dating scene in Los Angeles fitness clubs.

In what appears to be a nod to Aaron Latham, the main character, played by John Travolta, was a Rolling Stone reporter named Adam Lawrence.

The 1980 film Urban Cowboy, based on Latham’s story The Ballad of the Urban Cowboy, was Latham’s first screenplay, and it also starred Travolta.

Latham, who is 78 years old, has been in the business for a long time.

