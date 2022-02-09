What is the name of Nelly’s mother?

NELLY ruled hip-hop music for years, rising to prominence in the early 2000s and collaborating with Fergie and Kelly Rowland.

The rapper is back in the spotlight after a social media gaffe that revealed details about his sex life – but what is Nelly’s real name?

Nelly is an American rapper, actor, and Grammy Award winner best known for his hit single “Billboard No.

Hot in Herre and Dilemma are two of his No. 1 hits.

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. is Nelly’s full name.

Cornell Haynes, the 47-year-old rapper’s father, was a US Air Force officer.

After his parents divorced when he was seven, Nelly, who was born November 2, 1974 in Austin, Texas, spent much of his childhood and adulthood estranged from his father.

The rapper rose to prominence in the early 2000s after releasing his debut album Country Grammar, which went on to sell over 8.4 million copies in the United States.

He dominated the hip-hop music industry for years, and in December 2009, Billboard named him the number three Top Artist of the Decade (2000s).

The rapper’s stage name, Nelly, is most likely a shortened version of his given name, Cornell.

From the start of his music career, when he was the frontman of the Midwest hip-hop group St.

Insane people.

While still in high school, he formed the band with his friends Ali, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, and Slo’Down, as well as his half brother City Spud.

In 1997, the group’s single Gimme What Ya Got achieved moderate local success, selling around 10,000 copies.

Cornell Haynes Sr. and Rhonda Mack have an only child, Nelly.

When he was seven years old, his parents divorced, and he quickly became estranged from his father, who was serving in the Air Force at the time.

Nelly’s father, according to Contact Music, was a strict disciplinarian who would hit his son if he “misbehaved.”

“My father was driven by fear,” Nelly said in an interview.

Because I was afraid of getting my ass kicked, I did as my father instructed.

“His voice rang so clearly in my head… that all I felt was fear.”

For the sake of his two children, Chanelle Haynes and Cornell Haynes III, Nelly attempted to mend his relationship with his father in later years.

However, in 2018, Nelly tweeted that he would be shunning his father on a personal and financial level, and their relationship ended.

“The word father is a strong word… something I never knew about as a child because mine never did what…,” he explained.

