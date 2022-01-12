What is the name of the baby of Bode and Morgan Miller?

What’s the name of the baby of Bode and Morgan Miller?

BODE and Morgan Miller married in 2012 and have since had a family of their own.

The couple welcomed their first child in November 2021, and fans are eager to learn the name of their baby girl.

Bode and Morgan had a baby girl in November 2021 at their home in Orange County, California.

“She’s perfect, and bringing her into this world was the perfect way to bring this chapter of our family’s development to a close.”

“Our hearts are so full,” the couple said at the time to People magazine.

“Bode told me the day she was born that this is the happiest he’s ever been,” Morgan continued.

Despite the fact that their baby is only 7 weeks old, the couple revealed in an interview with TODAY that they have yet to name him.

“It’s hard because her personality is different, and I think we’re all trying to get used to it,” Bode said on January 12, 2022 to TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie.

“So far, she’s had us stumped on names.”

We have a lot of favorites, but she hasn’t smiled, high-fived, or responded to any of them when we tell her about them, and we tell her about them all the time.”

For the time being, they’ve dubbed her Ocho, which is Spanish for “eight,” the number of children Bode has.

The couple revealed three strong contenders for their baby girl’s name during an appearance on the TODAY Show.

Skyler, Scarlett, and Olvia are three names the couple is considering right now.

“Our three front-runners are Skyler, Scarlett, and we’re going to call her Lettie, or Olivia, and we’re going to call her Liv,” Morgan said.

“They all have a special meaning to them.”

So we may have to turn to our social media followers for help because she hasn’t been providing us with many answers.”

“I adore Liv, Olivia,” Bode added.

“It’s a little frustrating that it’s one of the most popular names this year because most of our children’s names aren’t particularly well-known, but we’re not going to let that stop us, obviously.”

The couple has yet to decide on a name.

The Millers have six children together since their wedding in 2012, including Nash, 6, Easton, 3, twins Asher and Aksel, 2, Emeline, and their newest unnamed baby girl.

Dace, 13, and Nate, 8, are two of Bode’s children from previous relationships.

Emeline, their 19-month-old daughter, drowned in a neighbor’s pool in 2018.

“Emmy was a wonderful balance because she was such a…

