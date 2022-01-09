What is the net worth of Audra Mari?

How much money does Audra Mari have?

In 2016, AUDRA Mari made headlines when she was crowned Miss World America.

Now, in January 2022, she’s back in the news after announcing her engagement to Josh Duhamel.

Mari, an American model, television host, and beauty pageant winner, was born on January 8, 1994.

She has also competed in the Miss Teen USA and Miss USA pageants for North Dakota, placing second in both.

Mari’s exact net worth is unknown at this time, but it is estimated to be between (dollar)1 million and (dollar)5 million.

Duhamel, who is also from North Dakota, proposed to Mari on her 28th birthday, January 8, 2022.

He captioned an Instagram post, “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed up on the beach and said YES!!”

Duhamel, 49, was born on November 14, 1972, and is a well-known American actor and former fashion model who was married to singer Fergie from 2009 to 2019.

He has appeared in a number of productions over the years, including the films Transformers, Love, Simon, and Safe Haven, as well as the television show All My Children.

Prior to his career in the entertainment industry, Duhamel competed in a number of modeling competitions, winning the 1997 International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA) competition, with Ashton Kutcher coming in second.

He also appeared as an extra in Donna Summer’s I Will Go With You music video and Christina Aguilera’s Genie in a Bottle video.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Duhamel has an estimated net worth of (dollar)18 million as of January 2022.

In addition to becoming Mrs.,

Mari Duhamel will also be a stepmother.

Duhamel is the father of 8-year-old Axl Jack, whom he welcomed in 2013 with Fergie, despite the fact that she has no children of her own.

It’s unclear whether the newly engaged couple intends to start a family together.

Mari was in a two-year relationship with Jonathan Scott of Property Brothers before meeting Duhamel.