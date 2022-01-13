What is the net worth of Bez from the Happy Mondays?

What is Bez’s net worth and who is he from the Happy Mondays?

If you remember back to the early 1990s, Bez was a member of the Happy Mondays, and he was known for dancing his socks off on stage.

However, the music legend has traded in his maracas for a pair of skates and will compete in Dancing On Ice 2022.

Bez is a percussionist, dancer, DJ, and TV personality from the United Kingdom.

The 57-year-old is best known for dancing and playing the maracas on stage with the indie bands Happy Mondays and Black Grape.

He was crowned Celebrity Big Brother winner in 2005.

Bez appears on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside Shaun Ryder, another Happy Mondays actor.

Bez has a net worth of around £700,000, according to reports.

When he won Celebrity Big Brother, he used the £50,000 cash prize to pay off a tax bill before transforming a London black cab for £10,000.

He has made the majority of his money by returning to the road with Happy Mondays.

Bez is not married, but he and his girlfriend Firouzeh Razavi live in Herefordshire.

Arlo, Jack, and Leo are his three kids.

Luca, Bez’s grandson, is also a member of the family.

It should come as no surprise that Bez isn’t his real name.

In reality, his name is Mark Berry.

It’s unclear how he got the nickname Bez, but he’s not the only member of the Happy Mondays who goes by a different moniker: Shaun Ryder goes by the moniker X.