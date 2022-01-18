What is the net worth of Eazy E’s daughter, Ebie Wright?

What is Ebie Wright’s net worth, Eazy E’s daughter?

Eazy E, a DECEASED hip hop music icon, was a member of the rap group NWA.

He is survived by his 11 children, including his daughter Ebie Wright, in addition to his rap legacy.

Eazy-E fathered 11 children with eight different women before his life came to an end tragically.

Tracy Jernagin, his daughter Ebie Wright’s mother, was one of those women.

Ebie is a musician in her own right, just like her famous father.

Ebie launched a KickStarter campaign in 2016 to raise funds for a documentary she planned to call A Ruthless Scandal.

It was a failed attempt.

Ebie is estimated to be worth (dollar)7 million, according to TheThings.com.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her father’s net worth is (dollar)8 million.

The E! Network announced a new reality show, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, in December 2021.

The show follows the children of famous people as they work on a ranch in Colorado.

Ebie Wright, the daughter of a well-known musician, is one of the cast members of the E! reality show.

Taylor Hasselhoff, Jasmin Lawrence, Myles O’Neal, Harry James Thornton, Hana Giraldo, and Redmond Parker are among the cast members.

The show will debut on E! on January 12, 2022.

Ebie Wright uses Instagram and Twitter to promote Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules and other projects.

She’s created a number of social media posts to promote her appearance on the show.

Ebie has 125,000 followers on Instagram.

She shared a series of photos with the cast of Relatively Famous on Tuesday, January 4th.

“The New Kids on the Block… or Ranch rather,” she captioned the photo.

Set your calendars now for the premiere of a new E! series on Wednesday, January 12th… and prepare to be entertained.

“Wow, what a ride.”