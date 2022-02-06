What is the net worth of ‘Manifest’ star Josh Dallas?

What Is Josh Dallas’ Net Worth?

When Josh Dallas was cast as Fandral in 2011’s Thor, few people had heard of him.

That changed in the same year, when he landed his breakout television role in Once Upon a Time.

Following that, he starred in Manifest, which went on to become one of Netflix’s most popular series.

What is Josh Dallas’ net worth? The actor has come a long way in his career.

Dallas spent 11 years studying and working in theater before beginning his television career.

While still in high school, he received a prestigious scholarship to study at London’s Mountview Conservatoire for the Performing Arts, according to IMDb.

He went on to work at the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal National Theatre, The English National Opera, and other theaters.

Dallas was cast in Thor shortly after his return to the United States.

He then went on to play Prince Charming on Once Upon a Time, where he stayed until 2018.

From Once Upon a Time to his next major role, Ben Stone in Manifest, Dallas moved quickly.

The popular drama about a missing plane is about to start its fourth season.

Dallas revealed to Collider in 2018 what drew him to Manifest so soon after Once Upon a Time.

“I was reading a lot of different pilots for this season when I came across Manifest, and I knew I was in the moment they boarded the plane.”

Then, when they finally landed 5 12 years later, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of, and I knew I wanted to play Ben,” Dallas explained.

“He was a character who stood out to me because he’s so different from my character on Once Upon a Time in so many ways.”

He’s a regular person.

He’s flawed and complicated, and he’s trying to figure out how to deal with it.”

Josh Dallas has a net worth of (dollar)3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

