What is the net worth of presenter Paddy McGuinness?

PADDY McGuinness is best known for hosting the ITV dating show Take Me Out with his bubbly personality.

He is also well-known for joining Top Gear in 2018, following the dismissal of Jeremy Clarkson in 2015.

As the host of BBC’s new guessing game show I Can See Your Voice, the eccentric presenter has graced our television screens once more.

In addition, he landed a spot on Question of Sport as a host.

Take Me Out has been hosted by comedian Paddy McGuinness since 2010.

He has hosted several ITV and Channel 4 shows, including 71 Degrees North, Your Face Sounds Familiar, The Keith and Paddy Picture Show, and, most recently, Top Gear with Freddie Flintoff.

Paddy is also known for his collaborations with Peter Kay, a fellow northern comedian.

Paddy is married to Christine McGuinness, a Merseyside native who was born in 1988.

After three years together, the couple married in 2011 at Wirral’s Thornton Manor.

Christine began competing in beauty pageants at a young age, winning Miss Commonwealth in 2007 and Miss Liverpool at the tender age of 18.

She soon after modelled in her bikini for Liverpool-based boutique Cricket at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament.

Paddy, a comedian and star of Phoenix Nights, was one of the people she met there.

Paddy McGuiness has a net worth of (dollar)10 million, which is equivalent to £7.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Paddy and Christine have three children: Leo and Penelope, twins born in 2013, and Felicity, a 2016 baby.

Christine proudly flaunted her three-stone weight loss in three months after the birth of Felicity on social media.

Christine revealed that Leo and Penelope were autistic twins who struggled with social interaction and communication skills on their fourth birthday.

The devoted mother revealed the news in a poem, assuring them that they were “totally unique and fantastically awesome” despite it.

Paddy rose to prominence following his role in Peter Kay’s sitcom Phoenix Nights.

He then appeared in the spin-off Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere.

Paddy decided to embark on his first solo stand-up tour, The Dark Side, as a result of this.

Paddy is best known for hosting the ITV dating show Take Me Out, which made him a household name.

He has starred in films such as The Delivery Man, The Security Men, and Keith Lemon: The Film.

Along with Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris, Paddy began presenting Top Gear.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]