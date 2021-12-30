What is the occupation of Corey Gamble?

What is Corey Gamble’s profession?

COREY Gamble is best known for being Kris Jenner’s boyfriend and for appearing on the hit reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The music mogul, on the other hand, has built a hugely successful career and has collaborated with some of the best in the industry.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Corey Gamble is a music industry business executive and talent manager.

He is affiliated with SB Projects, an entertainment and marketing company, as of December 2021.

The 41-year-old, who is originally from Atlanta, studied business marketing at Morehouse College.

Since then, he has amassed a fortune of around (dollar)3 million.

Now based in Beverly Hills with his boyfriend Kris, he was a regular on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired its final episode on June 10, 2020.

His Instagram account, @coreygamble, has a following of over a million people.

Scooter Braun, the well-known manager of some of the world’s most famous artists, owns Corey’s employer, SB projects.

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and J Balvin of Reggaeton fame are among Braun’s clients.

Gamble, on the other hand, is said to have worked with Justin Bieber, who is set to embark on a world tour in 2022.

Corey has previously referred to the star as his “nephew.”

Following her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner in November 2014, Corey met Kris at designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party in Ibiza and began dating her publicly in November 2014.

In their nearly seven-year relationship, the on-again, off-again couple has split several times, most recently in March 2017 when Kris told Corey that “she was getting sidetracked with this relationship and that she needed to put her family ahead of her own needs and wants.”

However, in 2021, the couple appears to be still going strong after Corey posted on his Instagram page, “Happppppy Birthday my Beautiful Queen!! Love you Deep bab,” wishing Kris a happy birthday.

“To the best mother, and many more decades of love and good health with you.”

Kris took to Instagram to wish Corey a happy birthday on his 41st birthday today, November 10.

“To my love @coreygamble, a very happy birthday!!

“You are the most amazing partner, best friend, confidant, travel enthusiast, therapist, problem solver, golf buddy, protector, advisor, and the best, most wonderful man to my children and grandchildren!!!

“You are such an important part of my heart and soul, and I adore you, babe… thank you for everything you are in my…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.