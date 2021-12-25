What is the Peloton-Taylor Swift collaboration?

What’s the deal with Taylor Swift and Peloton?

Taylor Swift has collaborated with a variety of artists and brands over the course of her long career.

Swift is teaming up with Peloton for a series of special classes and programs celebrating the re-release of her 2012 album, Red.

On Saturday, December 25th, 2021, Peloton announced their collaboration with Taylor Swift.

They announced the inclusion of Taylor Swift’s newest music in their workouts via an Instagram post from their official account.

“Some guessed it,” Peloton said in their post.

Taylor Swift’s music was even more hoped for.

“Now on Peloton,” says the narrator.

“Experience class after class, song after song of Red (Taylor’s Version) in one of the most eagerly awaited Artist Series we’ve ever produced,” they continued.

Each and every heartbreak.

Every ounce of hope.

Taylor’s version of all the classes is Red.”

On December 13, which also happens to be the singer’s birthday, the fitness and exercise company first hinted at a collaboration with her.

Swift’s music will be available on Peloton exercise equipment and programs for the first time since 2019.

Taylor Swift’s entire back catalog was previously available on Peloton before being re-released in December of 2021.

In 2018, music publishers filed a lawsuit against Peloton, which resulted in Swift’s music, as well as that of a number of other artists, being removed from the platform.

The singer’s collaboration with the fitness behemoth is part of a slew of cross-marketing initiatives the company unveiled in 2021.

The Spice Girls, Beyonce, and Ed Sheeran have all collaborated on Peloton Artist Series campaigns in the past.

Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) is one of a slew of new releases she’ll be releasing in 2020 and 2021.

Swift re-released a majority of her previous music in order to reclaim the publishing copyright to her own catalog.

Folklore, Evermore, and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) were among the songs that the singer released in 2020 and 2021.

All Too Well, her single, broke Don McLean’s record for the longest song to ever reach number one in Billboard’s decades-long history.

