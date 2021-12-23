What is the plot of City of Lies, and is it based on a true story?

Is City of Lies a true story? What is the plot of City of Lies?

Brad Furman directed and Christian Contreras wrote the film CITY of Lies, which was released in 2018.

The film was recently released after a two-year wait.

Brad Furman directed and Christian Contreras wrote City of Lies, a 2018 American crime film.

It’s based on Randall Sullivan’s book “LAbyrinth: A Detective Investigates the Murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG, the Implication of Death Row Records’ Suge Knight, and the Origins of the Los Angeles Police Scandal,” which was published in 2002.

Russell Poole, a retired LAPD detective, teams up with journalist Jack Jackson, played by Forest Whitaker, and is joined by Rockmond Dunbar and Neil Brown Jr.

The story follows detective Poole as he investigates the homicides of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG in 1997.

After nearly two decades, Jackson, a reporter, reunites with Poole to learn the truth about the music legends’ deaths.

The film City of Lies is based on a true story with some elements of fiction.

Sullivan’s “dogged reporting opened the can of worms let loose here and fueled Poole’s continuing work until he died in 2015,” according to Deadline. Whitaker’s Jack Jackson is a fictionalized character but inspired by Sullivan.

It mentions the LAPD’s institutional corruption at the time, as well as the threats Poole received for following leads that his coworkers didn’t like.

Tupac and Biggie’s deaths were real-life, high-profile murder cases.

Tupac Shakur, a California rapper, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996.

A shooter in a white Cadillac with four passengers gunned him down at a Las Vegas intersection.

The rapper was shot four times in the chest, arm, and thigh, and died six days later in hospital after slipping into a coma as a result of his injuries.

Cops initially suspected “gangbanger” Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, but police paperwork revealed that “suspects” are being actively sought.

Biggie was accused of being involved in Tupac’s shooting after his death in September 1996.

Six months later, on March 9, 1997, in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles, Biggie was killed in a similar manner.

When he died, he was 24 years old.

The film was reportedly pulled from the schedule in August 2018 due to an ongoing lawsuit between Depp and the film’s location manager.

To avoid a trial, they allegedly settled the lawsuit for (dollar)25 million.

The film was said to be “plagued” with behind-the-scenes drama before its 2021 release.

It was reported in July of 2018 that…

