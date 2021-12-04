What is the Pomodoro Technique and how does it work?

Many Americans struggle with time management because they believe the day does not have enough hours.

The Pomodoro Technique is designed to help people manage their time more effectively.

The Pomodoro Technique, developed by Francesco Cirillo in the late 1980s, is a time management technique that involves using a timer to divide work into intervals.

Instead of working against the clock, the technique encourages people to work with it by dividing a workday into 25-minute segments with five-minute breaks.

After four “pomodoros,” it is suggested that you take a longer 15 to 20-minute break.

Cirillo’s website says to “work smarter, not harder.”

The Pomodoro Technique, according to Cirillo’s website, will improve your workday and make you more productive.

According to reports, the technique will help users feel less pressure and be able to meet deadlines without feeling rushed, which will boost “motivation, precision of estimates, and the likelihood of final success.”

It’s also supposed to make it easier to simplify goals and improve team interaction.

Cirillo is a LUISS Guido Carli University alumnus who is best known for inventing the Pomodoro Technique.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the Italian native previously worked at Sun Microsystems in Rome as a senior consultant, mentor, and instructor.

He also established the Cirillo Consulting publishing house and store in September 1994, which focuses on “literature to boost individual team productivity levels.”

Cirillo’s bio states, “I believe what makes me unique is my combination of IT knowledgeexperience with a commitment to effective leadership and a 360° understanding of how IT serves the business.”

“There are few AgileXPLeansoftware developmentdesign experts—and even fewer who have run multiple, highly successful consulting firms for the past 20(plus) years.”

Cirillo has little information available about him outside of his occupations.

