What Is the Release Date and Time for ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2 Finale: Entertainment District?

What Is the Release Date and Time for ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2 Episode 11?

The anime’s latest storyline, Demon Slayer Season 2, has delivered one action-packed episode after another, but it’s coming to an end.

Demon Slayer Season 2 will wrap up Tanjiro’s current mission in its finale next week, after Entertainment District Arc Episode 10 left viewers on another cliffhanger — but when will Entertainment District Arc Episode 11 be released?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Entertainment District Arc episode 10 of Demon Slayer.]

Entertainment District Arc Episode 10 proved to be one of Demon Slayer Season 2’s best installments yet.

This week, the group makes a surprising comeback after Gyutaro delivered several devastating blows to Tanjiro’s companions.

Tengen Uzui and Inosuke not only survive their near-fatal wounds, but they also help Tanjiro and Zenitsu defeat Gyutaro and Daki.

The action sequences alone are worth watching, but the character development is also noteworthy.

Fans of Demon Slayer will be disappointed to learn that the latest episode ends on yet another major cliffhanger.

Despite the fact that Gyutaro and Daki’s heads have been removed, Gyutaro manages to release an enormous number of blood sickles before fading away completely.

This attack appears to have leveled the entire town, putting the fates of the show’s main characters in jeopardy once more.

With Tanjiro and his companions in mortal danger again in Demon Slayer Season 2, fans are eager to see what happens in Entertainment District Arc Episode 11.

Poison runs through the veins of Tengen and Tanjiro.

Gyutaro’s attack also appeared to be powerful enough to inflict fatal wounds on everyone in Yoshiwara.

Entertainment District Arc Episode 11 will air on Sunday, February 11th, according to Demon Slayer’s official Twitter account.

The episode will air at 11:15 p.m. in Japan on Fuji TV.

It will then be available on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu, just like the rest of Season 2’s episodes.

New episodes will be available at 11 a.m. EST, barring any unexpected delays.

The tweet also confirms that episode 11 will be the series’ conclusion.

More of this would undoubtedly appeal to fans…

