What is the restaurant’s address for Priyanka Chopra?

PRIYANKA Chopra is an actress, model, singer, and entrepreneur from India.

She can usually be found at her popular restaurant when she is not behind the camera or with her family.

Priyanka Chopra, 39, and restaurateurs Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin opened Sona, an Indian restaurant, in March 2021.

Chopra described her restaurant on Instagram as “the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavors I grew up with.”

Sona is a “trendy restaurant” that specializes in “reimagined Indian dishes and desserts,” as well as cocktails and brunch.

Melissa Bowers, Sona’s interior designer, told Forbes, “I wanted to create the Indochine of Indian food.”

“A place to entertain, celebrate birthdays, and create memories.”

“Of course, pastels are associated with Art Deco, but for me, it was about soothing colors,” she explained.

“We chose this color to make the food stand out while keeping the space clean and welcoming.”

The most important thing to remember in design is that nothing has to be literal.

I believe that the design can occasionally cause people to become distracted.”

Reservations are required for the restaurant, which is located at 36 E 20th St in Manhattan.

Sona offers a variety of popular Indian dishes on her menu.

Among their offerings are:

Appetizers and seafood dishes are also available.

Chopra has appeared in a number of films over the years, and is best known for her roles in Baywatch, Don 2, Mary Kom, The White Tiger, and Quantico.

Along with her husband, Nick Jonas, 29, she has appeared in a number of Jonas Brothers music videos.

Chopra and Jonas married in 2018 and shocked fans when it was revealed in January 2022 that they had welcomed their first child together via surrogacy.

Chopra has a reported annual salary of (dollar)10 million and an estimated net worth of (dollar)70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.