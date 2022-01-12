What is the significance of Kodak Black’s performance at the Panthers game?

AMERICAN rapper Kodak Black made a public appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game and immediately became a trending topic.

After the NHL publicized his appearance at the game, many fans have accused him of having sex in public.

The Panthers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on January 11, 2022, and Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, was in attendance.

The rapper and an unidentified woman were apparently having sex in the arena during the third period, according to Twitter user and season-ticket holder @David954FLA.

However, @David954FLA, who shot the original video that went viral, later confirmed that they were not having sex and appeared to be dancing.

While responding to Florida Hockey Now’s George Richards, @David954FLA wrote, “George, I took the original video and I know they weren’t having sex lol.”

Following the game, Kodak shared a video of the alleged sex act with the caption “Fly Lifestyle,” confirming that the two were simply dancing.

The video has received over 4.2 million views, with numerous fans commenting on the allegations.

“Kodak Black brought his own entertainment to the Panthers game,” according to a tweet from Barstool Sports.

“Spoke to a few team representatives from the Panthers and apparently the young lady in Kodak’s box lost a contact lens and he was kind enough to help her look for it,” retired NHL player Paul Bissonnette joked.

“The Panthers have moved Kodak Black to LTIR after he was diagnosed with a severe case of blue balls,” he added later.

In the coming weeks, expect him to be reevaluated.”

Others followed up by sharing GIFs of their reactions.

After hiring a plane with a banner that read, “Might as well marry me, Melody,” Kodak proposed to Melody Faith, a fellow rapper who goes by the stage name Mellow Rackz, in early 2021.

“You are my favorite.”

Despite a proposal, he was back in the news in September 2021, when his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ that he and his real estate agent girlfriend, Maranda Johnson, are expecting a child.

Kodak was spotted with Mellow at the hockey game, so it’s unclear if he and Maranda are still together.

