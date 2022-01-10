What is the source of Cardi B and Cuban Doll’s feud?

What’s the beef between Cardi B and Cuban Doll?

CARDI B and Cuban Doll’s Twitter beef has resurfaced.

On January 8, a fan account tweeted that Cuban had uploaded a photo of Nicki Minaj to her Instagram stories, implying that Minaj was the inspiration for Cuban’s leopard print costume in a music video she’s releasing.

She and Offset were dating in 2018, according to Cuban, while he was dating Cardi B.

On Saturday evening, their internet feud erupted after Cuban Doll tweeted a selfie from a video shoot.

According to Cuban Doll, Nicki Minaj, with whom Cardi has a beef, was said to have influenced the outfit.

“Ask me why they hate me… THEY DON’T HAVE A REASON, JUST BANDWAGONING Its Cool tho, everyone who has ever hated never succeeded,” Cardi B tweeted after one of her fan accounts retweeted Cuban Doll’s remark on Nicki Minaj.

“Girl Sdfu!!!!! We never had a problem you dry tweeted that s*** about me… me andamp; you ain’t been cool offset was trying to f*** me,” Cuban responded, before telling Cardi not to “play the victim.”

Cardi B slammed the “victim” claims, claiming that Cuban started the fight.

When Cardi shared screenshots of two now-deleted tweets from Cuban that appear to allude to Cardi’s previous marital troubles with Offset, Cuban replied, “I pray a man don’t marry me just to cheat on me.”

“That’s OD DISRESPECT on a whole new level,” Cuban wrote.

Cardi was then referred to as a “bully” who was criticizing her clothing by Cuban.

The comments about infidelity and her inspiration, not the leopard dress, irritated Cardi, she explained.

In a deleted tweet with screenshots, the Bodak Yellow rapper wrote, “It was never about clothes I never shaded you.”

“You put these two tweets up, then took them down, and now you’re claiming I bullied you?”

Cardi then pushed back against Cuban’s claims that Offset wanted to sleep with her, even demanding receipts, before declaring that the exchange “clearly hit a nerve cuz it got your lil Twitter fingered poppin.”

Cardi’s most recent tweets have gone unnoticed by Cuban, who has also deleted some of her own.

Cuban Doll, a musician and social media personality, was born on May 12, 1998.

Her song videos on YouTube and other sites have received positive feedback.

The Dallas, Texas native was interested in singing and rapping because most of her friends were rappers.

She used to be a big fan of Aaliyah and…

