What is the Squid Game of Mr. Beast?

What is the squid game that Mr Beast is playing?

Since the drama premiered on Netflix, SQUID Game has taken the internet by storm.

But for some die-hard fans, watching the show wasn’t enough, so they went one step further and staged a recreation.

Mr Beast’s Squid Game is a re-creation of the series’ game minus the deadly element.

The YouTuber, who has 76.4 million subscribers, spent weeks constructing a makeshift set before releasing a video of his “real life” Squid Game on November 24 – just two months after the series premiered on television.

Mr Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, surprised fans by announcing that he would recreate every game from the Netflix show and host his own version of the competition.

The 23-year-old spent a total of (dollar)3.5 million, including prize money, to make the recreation a reality.

Debt-ridden contestants competed in lethal versions of children’s games in the original series.

Those who failed and were shot were punished severely.

But, thankfully, Mr Beast’s remake omitted the bloodshed.

Instead, the 456 players were fitted with devices that could be controlled remotely and simulated a gut shot.

Red Light, Green Light, and the honeycomb candy game were among the six games played by contestants during the series.

The overall winner, player 079, took home a cool (dollar)456,000, which works out to about (dollar)1,000 per contestant.

It’s a drop in the bucket compared to the show’s (dollar)45.6 billion jackpot, but Mr Beast could never have matched it.

Even losers received something, reportedly (dollar)2,000, in addition to the estimated (dollar)1.5 million in prizes.

After releasing the recreation video, Mr Beast expressed gratitude to his fans.

“THANK YOU FOR BEING SO NICE AND SUPPORTIVE OF THE NEW VIDEO!” he wrote on Twitter. “THE YOUTUBE COMMUNITY IS FREAKEN AMAZING AND I LOVE EVERYONE!”

