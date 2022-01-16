What is the Story and Purpose of the Nintendo Games in ‘The Legend of Zelda’?

The Legend of Zelda series can appear to be quite difficult.

The Zelda Timeline gives even the most devoted fans headaches.

Before diving into the specific adventures of the hero Link, Princess Zelda, and the evil Ganondorf, take a look at this overview of the Legend of Zelda series to get a better understanding of the story and purpose of the Nintendo games.

The first Legend of Zelda game was released in 1986 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. It followed a young commoner boy named Link as he saved a princess from an evil figure named Ganon in the decayed kingdom of Hyrule.

While the core of the series has remained the same, the series has evolved significantly since its 8-bit beginnings.

Simply put, the Legend of Zelda series has become a cycle of good vs. evil.

Each game is set in a different time period in Hyrule’s history, with new Link and Zelda characters.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword confirmed that something cursed these two souls, which is why they always reincarnate and fight evil.

Nintendo included a background story for Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Din, who created the land, Nayru, who created the world’s laws (such as gravity and physics), and Farore, who created diverse life, were the three Golden Goddesses who created it.

They left behind a powerful relic known as the Triforce as they left.

Din’s power, Nayru’s wisdom, and Farore’s courage are represented by three golden triangles.

Another goddess named Hylia was entrusted with it.

This backstory was expanded upon in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

Demise, a demon, attempted to steal the Triforce long before the kingdom of Hyrule even existed.

Hylia gave up her godhood to become the mortal Zelda in order to prevent this.

They defeated Demise with the aid of Zelda’s chosen hero, Link.

Demise, on the other hand, cursed Link and Zelda in his final moments.

For all time, those with the spirit of Link and the blood of the goddess Hylia would fight incarnations of Demise’s hatred.

In The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, a pivotal game in explaining the series, his curse gave birth to Ganondorf, the main villain.

Ganondorf, like Demise, desired to obtain ultimate power by stealing the Triforce.

In The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, he…

