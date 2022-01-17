What is the subject of Gunna’s new song “pushin P”?

GUNNA’s full-length album DS4EVER was released on January 7 and has received a lot of positive feedback online and on the radio.

Pushin P, a Gunna, Young Thug, and Future collaboration, is a standout track.

The Atlanta rapper, 28, has explained what the phrase means, though it appears to be ambiguous based on what he has said.

The P appears to be referring to a player, but it also appears to have other meanings.

The rapper appears to be the one who coined the phrase.

Gunna is seen with Future and Young Thug in the video for the song, using the phrase “pushing P.”

Gunna took the time to reveal everything in an Instagram live video shortly after the album was released.

“They talking about what’s tea? Nah, what’s P,” the rapper said. “I took out a PPP loan for this.”

“OK, I’m pushing P-P-P-P-P-P-P-P-P-P-P-P-P-P-P-P-P-P-P-P-

So this is Pushin P, when you’re in the backyard, the inside, and the outside.

You’re pushing P, that’s P.”

“When you go to rent in these places, you Kickin P,” he continued. “When you go to on the Catch and spend your hard-earned money, you Pushin P.”

“When I say P, I’m not just talking about Playa.

P can also stand for paper.

You could also use paper to push this P.”

Gunna also took to Twitter to clarify the situation.

“Jumpin n a person beef or situation when u dk wats goin on Not [P],” he wrote in a series of tweets.

“Now it’s [P] to put your people in place.”

“It’s [P] to boss up your B***h.”

“It’s [P] to put your life on the line to feed your family.”

“On the Internet, it’s [P] to be a real n***a.”

“I’m putting a lot of pressure on [P].”

“It’s not [P] to speak on a n**** for no reason.”

“Loyalty is unquestionably [P].”

Essentially, pushing P means staying true to yourself, with the P standing for player.

Why, despite the fact that Gunna, real name Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, has gone into great detail to explain what the phrase means, he does not appear to have explained the track’s inspiration.

Gunna’s Pushin P song, as well as the album DS4EVER, is available on all major platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Gunna’s official video debuted on January 12 and has since been added to her YouTube account.

While Gunna hasn’t mentioned his ongoing feud with Freddie Gibbs in relation to Pushin P, the album appears to contain references to Gibbs.

On the eve of the release of his new album Drip Season, Gunna took a shot at Freddie Gibbs on January 5, 2022…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.