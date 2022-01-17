What is the TikTok trend known as the Sleepy Chicken?

What exactly is the TikTok trend of the Sleepy Chicken?

TikTok, a social media platform, has spawned a slew of online trends that have gone mainstream.

The Sleepy Chicken Challenge is another popular TikTok trend, but it isn’t the safest challenge.

TikTok is well-known for its numerous entertaining crazes that sweep the internet.

Culinary hacks and tips are a popular topic on the platform.

The Sleepy Chicken Challenge has taken over TikTok’s food section, and viewers are worried about the recipe.

The long list of ingredients required to make Sleepy Chicken is causing concern on social media.

The dish’s recipe calls for the use of over-the-counter medications.

The user braises chicken breasts with at least half a bottle of Nyquil flu and cold medicine in the Sleepy Chicken or Nyquil Chicken Challenge.

After that, the user braises the chicken breast until it is fully cooked and has acquired the Nyquil blue coloring.

Nyquil becomes more concentrated when it is boiled, which could have negative health consequences.

It is not recommended that anyone attempt to cook with Nyquil or any other over-the-counter medication.

“Social media can be all fun and games until someone starts eating chicken cooked in NyQuil,” Bruce Y Lee told Forbes.

‘Dr.’

“If you post something on social media that is intended to be a joke, make it clear that it is a joke and not real health advice or a real cooking lesson,” Lee continued.

“Without the NyQuil, take everything on social media with a pan full of salt.”

“Oh, and don’t cook food in a medication just because someone on social media did it,” Dr.

Lee came to an end with this statement.

Observers on social media took to their pages to express their disapproval of the dangerous trend.

“Casually going through articles on google home page and apparently there was a psa from doctors not to consume “sleepy chicken” which is chicken boiled in nyquil etc….,” one Twitter user said.

I mean, what the f***? I’m at a loss for words…”

“People will not get vaccinated to save themselves and others, but they will make and eat ‘Sleepy Chicken.’ I…just give up…” wrote another user on Twitter.

“I’m boiling chicken in NyQuil in a pot.”

“How did they come up with it, and what happens when there are ramifications?” another tweeted.

