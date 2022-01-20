What is the whereabouts of Michelle ‘Bombshell’ McGee?

Michelle ‘Bombshell’ McGee: who is she and where is she now?

In 2011, MICHELLE ‘Bombshell’ McGee made headlines when she admitted to sleeping with Jesse James.

When Michelle appeared on The Wendy Williams Show over ten years ago, she talked about their affair.

Michelle McGee is a tattoo artist and model who claimed she had an affair with Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband in the past.

McGee was born in San Diego, California on December 23, 1986.

She is now 35 years old, but at the time of the scandal, she was around 25 years old.

McGee admitted to Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show that her first encounter with James was awkward at the time.

“It was strange…he asked me to sit next to him on the couch and watch a movie,” McGee said.

“He did the whole reaching around and that’s where he started kissing me…it was very awkward.”

McGee is bisexual, according to US Weekly, and made flattering remarks about Bullock at the time.

“I’m a huge fan of Sandra Bullock,” McGee said.

“She’s a babe,” says the narrator.

“She’s quite lovely.”

McGee was photographed kissing a tabloid magazine in 2011 when James and Bullock announced their separation.

“She claimed she “wasn’t the one who broke a vow” in a recent interview with Sydney’s Daily Telegraph, adding James lied about his marital status and that she would like to sit down with Sandra to discuss what happened,” The Daily Mail reported at the time.

McGee apologized when asked what she would say to Bullock if she appeared on the Australian TV show TodayTonight.

“I apologize for causing you embarrassment.

Please accept my apologies for making everything available to the public.

“I apologize for everything,” McGee stated.

McGee was paid $30,000 to sell her story about the affair, according to US Weekly.

“She must be hurt, distraught, upset, and humiliated.

McGee continued, “I want to express my heartfelt regret to her.”

“I’m sorry for her humiliation and suffering.

I’m sorry.”

McGee’s name hasn’t been mentioned much since her scandal broke over ten years ago.

@BombshellMcGee, what appears to be McGee’s Twitter account, has just over 1000 followers.

Since April of 2010, the account has been dormant.

