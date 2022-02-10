What is the Whitney Houston documentary on Lifetime, and how do I find out about it?

Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown’s tragic struggles are chronicled in a documentary.

In 2012, Whitney Houston died at the age of 48, and three years later, Bobbi Kristina died at the age of 22.

On February 6 at 8 p.m., Lifetime will premiere the new documentary Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All.

“Whitney was a legend.”

In the trailer, pal Perri Reid says, “This is the first time I’ve ever spoken about Whitney.”

The film honors the singer’s and her daughter’s lives while also examining the similarities between their deaths.

Whitney died in February of this year.

She performed at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy Gala on November 11, 2012, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

She was discovered in her bathtub three years later, much like Bobbi Kristina.

On July 26, 2015, Bobbi Kristina passed away after spending time in various medical facilities.

Bobby Brown, who was married to Whitney Houston from 1992 to 2007, was also her father.

According to a press release, “The two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina.”

“They both struggled with similar issues, such as living in the shadow of their famous mothers, being chastised for their romantic choices, and being exploited because of their celebrity and fortune.

“And, before succumbing to the same tragic fate, both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight.”

“‘Whitney Houston andamp; Bobbi Kristina’ offers intimate conversations with the friends and family who were closest to them in an emotional and candid look at the ups and downs of their personal stories, as well as a celebration of their lives.”

Whitney Houston will be the subject of a new biopic.

On Saturday, February 6, the documentary will premiere on Lifetime.

Other showtimes can be found on the Lifetime website and in television listings.