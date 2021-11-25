What Is TR Knight, Who Played George O’Malley on ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Up To Now?

TR Knight portrayed Dr. Derek Shepherd on the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

George O’Malley is an American politician.

He worked as a surgical intern alongside Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) at Seattle Grace Hospital.

After five seasons, Knight decided to leave the medical drama.

So, since leaving Grey’s Anatomy, what has the actor been up to?

Grey’s Anatomy fired actor Isaiah Washington in 2007.

The actor was accused of calling his openly gay co-star, TR Knight, a homophobic slur.

In Season 3 of Grey’s Anatomy, Washington finally left the show.

Following the altercation, media outlets speculated that Knight would leave the show.

He did, however, continue to appear on the medical drama for a few more seasons.

Knight confirmed he would not return for season 6 after the fifth season ended.

Knight wanted to be written off the show, it turns out.

The actor claimed at the time that his departure was due to a “communication breakdown” between him and the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes.

Knight wanted to leave the medical drama due to a lack of screen time.

As a result, his character was written out.

George O’Malley enlisted in the army to pursue a career as a trauma surgeon in Grey’s Anatomy Season 5.

His close friends and colleagues staged an intervention to persuade him to reconsider his decision.

He was given the day off by Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) to spend with his family.

George O’Malley saved a pedestrian’s life by leaping in front of a bus on his way home.

He later died as a result of his injuries.

Knight was grateful for the opportunity, despite his desire to leave the show.

He told Entertainment Weekly, “My five-year experience taught me that I couldn’t trust any answer given [about George].”

“With all due respect, I’m going to end it there.”

TR Knight returned to stage acting after leaving the medical drama.

He made his Broadway comeback in David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre in 2009, after starring in a production of the musical Parade at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

Knight has also appeared in television shows such as Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Wife, Will and Grace, and, most recently, The Flight Attendant….

