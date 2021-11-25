What is Travis Scott’s current location?

What happened to Travis Scott today?

Since ten people died during his Astroworld performance, TRAVIS Scott has kept a low profile.

Following the tragedy on November 5, 2021, the rapper, 30, said he could “never imagine anything like this happening.”

Travis was seen in public for the first time since the incident on November 23.

While golfing with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and other celebrities, he appeared tense.

Travis went to The Madison Club, a golf course in Southern California, with famous friends Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg, Corey, and French-American actor Sad Taghmaoui.

The group was discovered while playing in a gated Palm Springs community.

Since the tragedy, Travis has been seen outside his (dollar)14 million mansion in Houston, Texas, where he is believed to be still staying.

Following the backlash over the Astroworld tragedy, The Sun exclusively revealed last week that Kylie is hiding out with family in LA, away from her (dollar)36.5 million mansion.

According to a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family, the beauty mogul, who is currently expecting her second child with Travis, is receiving support from them because she is concerned about her safety.

Following the Astroworld stampede, Travis has canceled some of his shows.

He has canceled his headlining slot at the Day N Vegas Festival, which will take place from November 12 to 14.

According to Variety, the rapper also pulled out of a “(dollar)5.5 million one-off show” scheduled for November 19 in Saudi Arabia.

Travis is still scheduled to perform at Coachella, but he has been asked to be removed from the lineup.

The festival will take place on April 15-17 and 22-24, 2022.

Travis is facing a slew of lawsuits as a result of the Astroworld disaster.

On behalf of all of the Astroworld victims, Texas-based attorney Thomas J Henry has filed a (dollar)2 billion lawsuit against Scott and others involved.

“The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, but they chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk,” Mr Henry said.

Mr Henry claimed in an interview with Hollywood Life that his clients suffered heart attacks, brain injuries, broken bones, extensive bruising, and bleeding as a result of the Astroworld crowd surge.

“Those who were injured are still very traumatized because they had to step over dead bodies,” the attorney said.

“The crushing effect was so heavy and so hard,” he added.

They were unable to take a breath due to a lack of oxygen.

They were unable to leave.”

He sued the rapper, Apple Music, Live Nation, NRG Stadium, and a guest performer, among others…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]