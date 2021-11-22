What It’s Like to Co-Write and Star in a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Film

What It’s Like to Write and Star in a Film with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Ben Easter, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s co-star, and screenwriter David Wagner discuss the making of Holiday in the Sun in 2001.

Those who are fans of the Olsen Cinematic Universe, gather!

The best movie in Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s extensive straight-to-DVD empire, Holiday in the Sun, is now 20 years old.

Which means 1) time really just slapped you in the face and then asked for $20, and 2) we now have a legitimate reason to discuss the 2001 film about two opulent teenagers who are whisked away by their parents to the Bahamas on a private jet for a week of spring break romances, a rivalry with Megan Fox (in her acting debut! ), and a brief stint in prison due to a mix-up involving priceless stolen antiquities.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Holiday in the Sun, E! spoke with Ben Easter—the blue-eyed babe who played Ashley’s bad boy love interest Jordan Landers—and screenwriter David Wagner about what it was like to work with two of the world’s most famous stars, working with Fox, and how Easter’s clothes for the twins ended up in the film.

That’s a story you’re going to want to hear.

Getting the Job: While on the set of Van Wilder, Wagner and his writing partner Brent Goldberg were approached about writing a film for the Full House stars.

Holiday in the Sun was written by the same team behind Van Wilder and The Girl Next Door.

“You wouldn’t think two guys in their twenties would approach them about writing R-rated comedies,” Wagner said.

“You wouldn’t think we’d be their first choice, but when they told us about the film’s concept, it piqued my interest.”

The Last Family Vacation was the film’s original title, which Wagner associated with “that time in your adolescence when you’re starting to become embarrassed of your parents, and it’s that natural shift from kid to teen and how much time you want to spend with your parents.”

As a result, that concept intrigued us.

When is it appropriate to say, “Hey, I’m not interested in going on vacations with my parents any longer?”

His casting story for Easter began with, well, a lie.

“My boss…

