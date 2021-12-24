What It’s Like to Star in a Hallmark Christmas Movie and Write One

What It’s Like to Star in a Hallmark Christmas Film and Write One

Paul Campbell, who has been a Hallmark movie star since 2015, wrote two of the most popular “Countdown to Christmas” movies this season.

Here’s how he went about accomplishing his goal.

Paul Campbell is ready to show what it takes to make a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie.

Campbell has established himself as one of the network’s funniest leading men, as well as one of its most creative.

Not only did the 42-year-old actor star in one of the most comedic films in 2021’s “Countdown to Christmas” lineup, but he also wrote two of the series’ most successful installments in terms of ratings and audience response.

There’s a common thread running through the three films Campbell worked on this year: there’s equal parts heart and humor, which is a difficult tone to strike on a network known for dry kisses, struggling Christmas tree farms, and hunks in flannel sweeping the work-obsessed city girl off her feet.

In a recent phone interview with E! News, Campbell said, “It’s such a fine balance, both in acting and writing, because obviously, you’re trying to honor what it is that Hallmark is trying to do.”

“And what Hallmark has done so well is bring movies with a certain tone and feeling that make people feel like they got what they came for.”

It can be jarring if you stray too far in any direction, and it doesn’t always suit the network or the tone of the film.”

According to Campbell, the key to walking that twinkle-lit tightrope is to keep your heart on your metaphorical sleeve at all times, citing Paul Newman’s “twinkle behind everything he did” as an example.

“Even in [Newman’s] most sarcastic or cutting [moments], you never felt cut,” Campbell explained.

“You can say something snarky, but if you believe in the person saying it or know the underlying intention is warmer than that, you can get away with a lot.”

If it comes from a slightly warmer place, you have a lot of leeway to push in different directions.”

Campbell has fine-tuned that muscle over time, incorporating more of his trademark dry delivery and wry wit into his performances, admitting, “I take a lot…

