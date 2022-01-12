Ken Jennings, the GOAT of ‘Jeopardy!,’ Considers the ‘Secret’ to Trivia Game Success

Amy Schneider, the current Jeopardy! champion, is on a record-breaking winning streak.

Schneider still has a long way to go before tying Ken Jennings’ 74-game winning streak on game show GOAT.

Jennings is frequently asked how he mastered the quiz board, and he believes there is one key to success.

Jennings was 29 when he first appeared on Jeopardy! in 2004.

At the time, Jennings, now 47, saw his age as a benefit.

“I don’t want to lose my sharpness,” he told CNN in 2021, “but there’s a reason why when you see someone on Jeopardy! killing it, they’re probably around 30.” He was referring to the changes he notices in himself as he ages.

“I believe it will fade away.”

You know, the older I get, it takes me a few minutes to remember a name, or if it’s someone I haven’t thought about in a month, it might just be gone.”

The current guest host of Jeopardy!, the GOAT, feels more at ease behind the iconic lectern than in contestants’ row.

“It’s Flowers for Algernon every day now,” joked Jennings.

“I feel like I’m too old for Jeopardy!, but I love hosting.”

They give me the correct responses because I’m a little too old to play.”

After Matt Amodio’s loss on ‘Jeopardy!,’ fans wonder if GOAT Ken Jennings threw the game.

Many people believe that mastering the Jeopardy! quiz board necessitates a high IQ or an ivy league education, but Jennings attributes his success to something else.

“If there’s a secret,” he explained, “it’s that everyone has a phenomenal memory.”

“You know that kid in class who forgets his schedule but knows every lyric of his favorite artists or every statistic of her favorite sports team? That kid’s memory is fine.”

When it comes to subjects that others might find boring, Jennings takes a different approach in order to remember what he learns.

The Jeopardy! contestant wondered, “How do I remember all this boring stuff?”

“I’m trying to persuade my brain that this is fascinating.”

In Season 38, more than the legendary game show’s string of consecutive winners made headlines.

With the help of a co-producer and an executive producer

