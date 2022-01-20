What killed Mick Norcross?

Mick Norcross died as a result of what?

Following the news that show favourite Mick Norcross had died, TOWIE fans were left heartbroken.

Kirk Norcross, his son, has spoken for the first time about his father’s death a year later.

Mick was discovered hanged in the basement of his Essex home, according to an inquest held on February 3, 2021.

“At the end, remind yourself that you did the best you could,” the businessman wrote on Twitter just hours before his death.

And that will suffice.”

His death was not being investigated as suspicious at the time, according to Essex Police.

Toxicology tests were conducted, but the results were not presented to the Essex court.

At 3.15 p.m. on January 21, the 57-year-old businessman was found dead in Bulphan, Essex.

The year 2021 will be significant.

His former Towie co-stars were quick to express their condolences.

“ALWAYS A GENTLEMAN,” said Gemma Collins, whom he briefly dated.

“The news has completely shocked and saddened me.

Kirk’s family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers.

“A true gentleman and a very kind man!” said James Argent. “RIP Mick!”

“RIP Mick N. You were a great man, an inspiration to many, always so polite and welcoming,” Mark Wright wrote on Twitter.

Kirk Norcross gave his first television interview since his father’s death last year today (January 20).

Kirk revealed to the Loose Women panelist that he has been suffering from depression and PTSD since his father’s death, and he shared flashbacks of the moment he discovered him.

Kirk said it’s been “the quickest year and the slowest year ever” as his death anniversary approaches tomorrow (January 21).

Kirk went on to say that he can’t emphasize enough how important it is for people to “talk to people” and open up about their feelings.

“I share a home with my father.

The night before, I was with him and he was fine.

He shared his next business strategy with me.

“Then he killed himself the next afternoon.”

I was eating my lunch indoors when my father’s partner called to say she couldn’t locate him.

“I don’t know why, but I was aware of what had occurred.”

He struggled to hold back tears as he described slamming the door to his father’s house and discovering him hanged.

“It was strange.

He explained, “It was as if my life had come to an end.”

Kirk has called his father his “best friend and hero” and urged others to reach out for help if they need it.

Mick, along with his son Kirk, Mark Wright, and Lucy Mecklenburgh, joined the cast of Towie in the first season.

The well-known

Latest News from Infosurhoy.