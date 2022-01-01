What Kim Kardashian and Other Kardashians Have To Say About Their Upcoming Hulu Show

Kim Kardashian and the Other Kardashians Have Said About Their Upcoming Hulu Show

The Kardashian-Jenner family is gearing up for a new journey after 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian and her hit reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, announced in September 2020 that it would end the following year.

“We’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the KKW founder wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We are beyond grateful to all of you who have watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children — after what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes, and numerous spin-off shows.

The wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way will live on in our hearts forever.”

“Thank you to the thousands of people and businesses who have been a part of this experience, and a special thank you to [series cocreator]Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our BunimMurray production team, who have spent countless hours documenting our lives,” she continued.

A source told Us Weekly that the decision was long in the making after the Skims owner confirmed that KUWTK would be ending after more than a decade on E!

“The ladies were tired of working long hours and believe that they are well-known enough without the show to make all of their money online,” a source told Us exclusively.

The famous family, who have been sharing their lives since the reality show debuted in 2007, was ready for a break.

Kim, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner were all seeking a new beginning.

“They’re business people first and foremost,” a second insider explained, “and it’s very obvious to those around them who are in the know that they can make a lot more money for a lot less hassle by pursuing opportunities elsewhere.”

Hulu announced a month later that the family had signed a multiyear deal with the streaming service to create new content.

There hasn’t been much information released about what fans can expect, but with KUWTK wrapping up its.

