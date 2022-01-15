What kind of pets do the Kardashians and Jenners have and what do they call them?

What are the names of the Kardashians’ and Jenners’ pets?

The Kardashians, like any other famous or not-so-famous family, have members who flaunt their pets.

Similarly to their celebrity owners, the Kardashian-Jenner family pets have a knack for attracting media attention.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has a plethora of pets.

It may be difficult to keep track of how many animals each family member owns; at one point, Kylie Jenner had nine dogs.

Here’s a list of the rest of the animals in the zoo:

Sake, Soba, and Sushi are Kim’s three dogs, and Speed is her lizard.

Dolce and Gabbana were Khloe’s dogs.

Dolce and Gabbana both died in 2018 after being attacked by a coyote.

Kendall has two dogs named Pyro and Mew, as well as a snake named Son.

Kris, the mother, has only one dog, Brigette.

Honey and Cub are Kourtney’s dogs, and she also has a rabbit named Snowflake.

Kylie has nine dogs, as previously stated.

Norman, Bambi, Harlie, Rosie, Ernie, Penny, Odie, Sophia, and Kevin are the names of her nine canines.

