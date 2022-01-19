What led to the cancellation of Bringing Up Bates?

The show Bringing Up Bates has been officially canceled after ten seasons on the air.

UPtv confirmed to US Weekly that the show will be cancelled on January 18, 2022.

The network’s decision was revealed by US Weekly on Tuesday evening, with the claim that the network “shifts focus.”

Since its premiere in 2015, the show has followed Gil and Kelly Bates and their 19 children.

New episodes of the family reality TV show were set to premiere in February before the cancellation was announced, according to the outlet.

The network outlined their decision to cancel the show in a statement read to US Weekly.

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned,” the statement began, “as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon.”

“When Bringing Up Bates first aired, the show was centered on parents who had 19 children ranging in age from teenagers to toddlers.

As the family grew, cameras were present to document the love, laughter, and significant life events.

Thank you for allowing viewers into your family’s home for the past ten seasons, Gil and Kelly Jo Bates.”

For ten seasons, Gil and Kelly Bates were the show’s star parents.

The two have been identified as members of some of the world’s most powerful families.

During their marriage, they have had a total of 19 children.

By the year 2012, they had nine boys and ten girls after being married since 1987.

