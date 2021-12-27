What led to the death of Jean-Marc Vallée?

What was the cause of death for Jean-Marc Vallée?

Jean-Marc Vallée, a Canadian director and filmmaker, died tragically on December 26, 2021.

Vallée, whose credits included Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies, died at the age of 58.

Jean-Marc Vallée was a Canadian director, screenwriter, and filmmaker who was born on March 9, 1963, in Montreal, Quebec.

Vallée’s first film, a thriller called Black List, was released in 1995 to acclaim, and he went on to direct The Young Victoria, Dallas Buyers Club, and other films.

From 1990 to 2006, he was married to Chantal Cadieux, a fellow writer with whom he has a son named Alex Vallée.

Alex is an actor who worked as an apprentice editor on his father’s HBO series Big Little Lies.

There has been no mention of a cause of death.

His death, on the other hand, was clearly unexpected, and his family was said to be’shocked’ by his passing.

According to Vallée’s representative, the filmmaker died over the weekend at his cabin near Quebec City, Canada.

In 1995, Jean-Marc Vallée debuted with the critically acclaimed thriller Black List.

After that, he went on to direct The Young Victoria in 2009, which received three Academy Award nominations.

He released Cafe de Flore in 2011 and Dallas Buyers Club in 2013, both of which starred Matthew McConaughey as Ron Woodroof, an AIDS patient who smuggled drugs into the United States in the 1980s.

Vallée made the transition to television in 2017, directing the hit HBO drama Big Little Lies, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award.