Infosurhoy

What lies beneath: Every glamorous outfit often features a very clever undergarment

0
By on Entertainment

Beauty comes from within: beneath every glamorous outfit is often a very clever undergarment. 

But smoothing lumps and bumps has never been easier. Wearing a silk dress and worried about your hips? Try control shorts by American brand Spanx. 

Hate your VPL? Try smooth briefs from next.co.uk. Here’s our pick of the best…  

snagtights.com

hedoine.com 

wolford.co.uk 

marksandspencer.com 

calzedonia.com 

emiliocavallini.com 

falke.com 

tedbaker.com 

Iro at theoutnet.com 

intimissimi.com 

Rosemunde at zalando.co.uk 

fulldisclosureluxe.com 

Love Stories at harrods.com 

selfridges.com 

Chantelle at net-a-porter.com 

Maison Lejaby at uklingerie.com 

And/Or at johnlewis.com 

Maison Margiela at net-a-porter.com 

newlook.com 

Ninety Percent at yoox.com 

lfmarkey.com 

In Modal and cashmere at intimissimi.com 

Tibi at the outnet.com 

Chantelle at johnlewis.com 

next.co.uk 

fruitybooty.co.uk 

Iris & Lilly at amazon.co.uk 

belle-lingerie.co.uk 

tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk 

marksandspencer.com 

heist-studios.com 

skims.com 

Ten Cate at debenhams.com 

Spanx at net-a-porter.com 

Commando at luxury-legs.com 

 

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply