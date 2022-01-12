What Makes the SAG Awards Unique?

The nominations for the SAG Awards in 2022 were announced on Wednesday, Jan.

12 and, in honor of the show, we’re now taking a look at what makes these awards so unique.

Nothing beats receiving recognition from your peers.

Winning an Oscar or an Emmy confers undeniable prestige.

Meanwhile, box office receipts and ratings provide insight into public perceptions of your work.

However, having the people who know your craft best—former co-stars, audition competition, and time slot rivals—name your performance as the best in your field that year is an unrivaled sense of validation.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are open for nominations.

(See the full list of nominations for 2022 here.)

The SAG Awards are one of the newer award shows on the block, having been founded less than 30 years ago by the Screen Actors Guild, a union that was founded in 1933 to represent principal and background actors in film and television around the world.

(In 2012, SAG merged with the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists to form SAG-AFTRA.) At the inaugural ceremony in 1995, Angela Lansbury took the stage to emphasize why the night mattered.

“Tonight is dedicated to the art and craft of acting by the people who should know about it: actors,” she told the audience of nominees and presenters gathered on Stage 12 at Universal Studios.

“And don’t forget, you’re one as well!”

The location of the event and its overall scale may have changed in the 20 years since that first ceremony, but the original edict has never changed.

The SAG Awards are a simple event (2018’s host, Kristen Bell, was the first ever host) that traditionally avoids many of the distracting sideshows that bloat the runtimes of other award shows. They’ve never forgotten that this night is about actors celebrating actors.

In a nutshell,

The focus is squarely on the actor, from the night’s signature opening montage of “Actors Stories” to the yearly presentation of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award to the awarding of the coveted Actor statuettes in thirteen categories recognizing both individual performances as well as the entire ensemble of one drama series, one comedy series, and one motion picture.

(We know, they don’t get enough credit.) And it’s that ethos that makes this the one award show where the sappy…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

What Sets the SAG Awards Apart From the Rest